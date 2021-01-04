Lunchtime News 1.4.21 | Korderas on Legends Night | Heyman's Newest Client? | Brodie Lee Mural | Moxley at WK15

Jimmy Korderas on Legends Night

Former WWE referee, Jimmy Korderas, discussed his feeling on Legends Night tonight on RAW.

“We talk about this new generation of Superstars. Will these legends overshadow the current Superstars? I know the idea is to get some of these Legends to put over the current talent over in some regard. They can’t do it physically, but maybe they can do it with their words. It’s just going to be a little bit of a challenge to do the balance between former Superstars and current Superstars.”-Korderas on Reffin Rant

Only time will tell how the Legends Night on RAW will play out, but scheduled to appear are: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson, Big Show, Jacqueline, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Ivory, Carlito, Boogeyman, Melina, Mark Henry, Alicia Fox, Teddy Long and Eve Torres.

Heyman on "The Future Next Big Thing"

Paul Heyman took to twitter recently to put over "his next client?" Heyman quote retweeted a tweet from Parker Boudreaux, a 6ft 5inch 265 lbs offensive guard from the University of Central Florida. Could Heyman be looking into the future? Could Heyman be grooming "The Future Next Big Thing?" Only time will tell, but what I can tell you, Parker Boudreaux just got a HUGE nod of approval!

Brodie Lee Mural

The Amazing British artist, David Speed, recently made a tribute mural to the late, great Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Speed, not known for wrestling related art, decided to create the tribute because he found the AEW Tribute show to be so moving. It touched him. The mural has been praised online from the wrestling community.

Jon Moxley Wrestle Kingdom 15 Promo

It appears that AEW might have changed their mind about Moxley defending the IWGP US Title. Early this morning, the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley cut a promo. Here is that promo:



It seems we are heading towards a Moxley v. Kenta for the IWGP US Title.





