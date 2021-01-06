Lunchtime News 1.6.21 | Piper Biopic | Change to New Year's EVIL | Sabu On Set | Court Bauer on TV Deal | Fit Finlay on Women's Wrestling

'Rowdy' Roddy Piper Biopic

Director Kyle Newacheck was on the This Is Important podcast & let the fans know that he is directing a biopic on the larger than life character of the wrestling world, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. Newacheck said that Seven Bucks (The Rock's Company) will be invovled & handling the Piper biopic.

“The Rock’s company is doing ‘Rowdy’ Roddy, I’m actually attached to it now. They came to me with the idea of doing a ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper project. It’s with The Rock’s company and also Jimmy Kimmel’s company. I am attached to direct it. They’re not looking for another director at this time because if, and when it gets made, I am the guy. We’re all about casting right now.”-Kyle Newacheck

New Year's EVIL makes big change

WWE has pulled Ciampa & Thatcher’s fight pit match from tonight’s New Year’s Evil card. The pit fight is not longer on WWE.com

Sabu filmed for Dark Side of the Ring

ECW Legend, Sabu, said on Twitter that he filmed two interviews for Dark Side of the Ring. The interviews were for the XPW & FMW promotions. There is not date set for the Season 3 debut of Dark Side of the Ring.



Court Bauer on MLW TV Deal

According to Fightful, MLW founder Court Bauer confirmed that they are speaking with multiple outlets to increase their broadcasting reach.

"Our big goal for 2020 was to kind of grow our TV footprint in the States.] Then the pandemic hit and ad dollars go soft, programming schedules go bleak and those conversations really aren’t happening. You’re not seeing a lot of these kinds of deals happen. So, alright, we’re going to have to punt to 2021 and as soon as the counter flipped and things were getting a little more normal, ad dollars are getting better, things are getting a little bit more stable, there’s more of an appetite for new deals. We went back out there with our agency,"- Court Bauer





"I’m actually right now as we’re recording sandwiched between two Zoom calls with two major networks. I can’t name names or I’ll get into trouble, but I don’t want to complicate things there. But, I will say these are what they call tier one networks. There’s tier one, tier two, tier three, tier four. Tier one is the top of the top. So, we’re very cautiously enthusiastic about this and excited to see where this takes us. Given that the TV landscape hit the breaks last year, we’re glad there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, A lot that can happen. We’ll see where these conversations take us. But, tapings is our thing right now. To have the other side of the screen engaged to the level we’re seeing them is very important to us. I’ll say the end is a long term partner. So, these talks would expand our footprint, not subtract. But, as the only free agent right now in the game when it comes to rights fees and what we can do right now, we’re in a really good position and we’re glad to see the network folks are really interested in having those conversations right now"-Court Bauer

MLW Kings of Colosseum premieres Wednesday afternoon at 7 PM. Watch Below

Fit Finlay on Women's Wrestling

Fit Finlay was on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer & pulled back the curtain on how he was pivotal in helping evolve the women's division in WWE