Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV

McAfee on Busted Open Radio

Pat McAfee was on Busted Open Radio this morning & he talked about how he has the passion & respect for this business. McAfee also said "he wishes that bigger human" from outside the wrestling business luck when he gets in the ring.



McAfee also says that him & NXT are coming for those ratings. They are coming for what you see on Mondays, Wednesdays & Friday (referring to RAW, AEW, Smackdown)

McAfee's Show will be LIVE today on Sirius XM MadDog Radio from 12-3 & also on McAfee's YouTube.



Gallows, Anderson & Romero on Chris Van Vliet Show

Gallows, Anderson & Rocky Romero joined Chris Van Vliet on his show to discuss Talk'n Shop A-Mania 2, comparing WWE & Impact Wrestling's Creative Control & outside projects. The Full Interview can be found here:







Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted

Cody joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to talk about getting the rights to use the Rhodes last name, Dynamite’s first year & his future. Cody Rhodes also tweeted out that "do not listen if you do not like shoot stuff".

Cody Rhodes | AEW Unrestricted