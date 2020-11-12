Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV

Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted Audio | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV |

Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted Audio | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV |

McAfee on Busted Open Radio

Pat McAfee was on Busted Open Radio this morning & he talked about how he has the passion & respect for this business.  McAfee also said "he wishes that bigger human" from outside the wrestling business luck when he gets in the ring.

McAfee also says that him & NXT are coming for those ratings.  They are coming for what you see on Mondays, Wednesdays & Friday (referring to RAW, AEW, Smackdown)

McAfee's Show will be LIVE today on Sirius XM MadDog Radio from 12-3 & also on McAfee's YouTube.


Gallows, Anderson & Romero on Chris Van Vliet Show

Gallows, Anderson & Rocky Romero joined Chris Van Vliet on his show to discuss Talk'n Shop A-Mania 2, comparing WWE & Impact Wrestling's Creative Control & outside projects.  The Full Interview can be found here:



Talk N' Shop A Mania 2 this Friday, Nov. 13 10p ET.  Order on FITE


Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted 

Cody joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to talk about getting the rights to use the Rhodes last name, Dynamite’s first year & his future.  Cody Rhodes also tweeted out that "do not listen if you do not like shoot stuff".


Cody Rhodes | AEW Unrestricted

