Lunchtime News 11.13.20 | Sasha in Mandalorian Mickie James on Selling | Change in WM Plans | Eddie Guerrero

Sasha Banks in Mandalorian



The newest episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ dropped today & the Smackdown Women's Champ makes her appearance. So, after you read this article, go watch that.



A Change in WM Plans?

As reported by Justin Labar this morning on Busted Open Radio, the WWE is thinking & planning to move Wrestlemania back till April. Labar also stated that the plan is to have fans in the stands for Wrestlemania 37 & that would mean a move in venue & have it in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Mickie James on Busted Open

Mickie James was on Busted Open for the final hour today. She had lots to say about her music, her Grown Ass Women show on YouTube & also some words for

“Everyone is a mark for themselves instead of the business”-Mickie James on wrestlers no willing to sell & always trying to get their shit in. "Wrestlers are half committing to the sell & fans are half committing to caring"-Mickie James

15yrs Ago Today, We Lost A Legend

It was 15 years ago today that we lost the Great Eddie Guerrero. I feel like it was yesterday & I can only think of one way to honor the late Eddie Guerrero; head to the WWE Network & watch some of his past matches.





Smackdown Preview



As we continue to build for Survivor Series, no matches have been announced as of yet.



Hopefully we will get to see more members of the Smackdown Survivor Series Team. As of this article, Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins make up the squad. The women's Smackdown team only has Ruby Riott & Bianca Belair at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So stick and stay here for an in depth preview & tune in to FOX at 8p ET to see what happens in the Sasha story line, Roman & Daniel Bryan.