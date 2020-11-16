Lunchtime News 11.16.20 | Ethan Page Contract Status | SAG/AFTRA On Wrestling | Bliss Off The Market

Ethan Page on his contract status

Ethan Page went on his YouTube this morning to inform people about his contract status & The North's status after their Tag Title loss at Turning Point.



The video was cut short when The Karate Man laid Page out & then took over the video. The Karate Man then cut an intense promo on Page and said he is now in charge. The video ended with Karate Man giving Page the finger.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



SAG/AFTRA on Wrestling Gabrielle Carteris

According to Jon Alba's twitter: SAG/AFTRA President

Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.



"As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don't want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.- Gabrielle Carteris

I believe we have just seen the beginning of the words "union", "independent contractors" & "3rd party".

Alexa Bliss Engaged

It may not have happened this afternoon, but it took some people awhile to digest the news that Alexa Bliss is now engaged. She announced on her Twitter yesterday that she got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. From everybody here at Wrestling News World, we would like to say Congrats to Alexa & Ryan.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more news & our Monday Night RAW preview & LIVE covergae.