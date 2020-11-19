Lunchtime News 11.19.20 | Thunderdome Moving | New Taker Figure | RKO & 2 Chainz

Thunderdome is moving

The WWE is moving the Thunderdome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida (where the Tampa Bay Rays play). It will be exciting to see how the Thunderdome will look in the much bigger Tropicana Field. This will begin on December 11th.

New Undertaker Figure

Today on The Bump, Johnny Gargano showed the world the newest Undertaker action figure through Mattel's WWE Elite Squad series.





RKO & 2 Chainz

In the newest 2 Chainz video, "Toni", we see one of the models get hit with an RKO. You have to see it to believe it & Randy Orton responded to it.





