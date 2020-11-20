Lunchtime News 11.20.20 | Virtual Basement | NJPW World Tag & Super J 27 Standings | Taker & Snoop | Synergy BLACKFRIDAY News

Virtual Basement adds talent to The Wrestling Code

The Wrestling Code, which is a wrestling game by Virtual Basement currently in development, has added another name to their list of talent appearing on the game.  The Bushwackers will be included in The Wrestling Code.  The Wrestling Code is expected to release on next-gen consoles.

NJPW World Tag League & Super Juniors 27 Standings

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (2-1, 4 pts)
2. SHO (2-1, 4 pts)
3. Robbie Eagles (2-1, 4 pts)
4. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-1, 4 pts)
5. Hiromu Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
6. Taiji Ishimori (2-1, 4 pts)
7. El Desperado (2-1, 4 pts)
8. BUSHI (1-2, 2 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-3, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-3, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)
2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-1, 4 pts)
4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)
5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1, 4 pts)
6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
7. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-3, 0 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-3, 0 pts)


The Undertaker & Snoop

Yes, you read that headline correctly, The Undertaker & Snoop will be doing something together.  WWE announced that The Undertaker & Snoop Dog will have a new collection at WWE Shop

A Change to Synergy Pro Wrestling's BLACK FRIDAY

As per SYNERGY Pro Wrestling's twitter; a change has been made to their BLACK FRIDAY PPV.  Wheeler Yuta & LSG will be unable to appear.  Both men are making career decisions & we stand behind them.

Stick & stay to Wrestling News World for more on this & follow Synergy's twitter to see the NEW entrants that will those spots.

SYNERGY's BLACK Friday will be on Nov. 27th on IWTV





Everybody enjoy their lunch & stick around for our SMACKDOWN Preview, as well as, more breaking news, insight & everything in the world of wrestling.

