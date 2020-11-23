Lunchtime News 11.23.20 | ROH TV | Taker is the Fonz | Taker Cameos | Gronk back in WWE

ROH TV & Watch Part Tonight

Ring of Honor TV returns tonight with a stacked lineup.  Remember to Press PLAY at 7p ET & tweet along with Ring of Honor using #WatchROH.  Also, stick & stay to Wrestling News World for a piece on LSG, just hours before his ROH match with Jay Lethal.



The Undertaker is The Fonz

Tons & tons of wrestlers have been tweeting & posting videos their "Thank You Taker" messages to him on his Final Farewell.  One of the more better ones was the one by Chris Jericho.  In this tribute to Taker, we learn that Jericho referred to The Undertaker as The Fonz of the WWE, as well as other pop cultural references.  


Taker Cameos

We heard recently that the Undertaker was doing 30 cameos in relation to The 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker.  Well, those 1K Cameos are coming in, take a look:


Damian Lillard & Rob Gronkowski

In the latest updates for WWE Battlegrounds; NBA Star Damian Lillard & former 24/7 Champion & Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski will be added to the game. Lillard will be unlocked on December 2 & Gronk on November 24.

