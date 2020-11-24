Lunchtime News 11.24.20 | Starks on Van Vliet | AEW Dark Preview | Strowman Suspended

Starks on The Chris Van Vliet Show

Chris Van Vliet newest interview is one with Ricky Starks.  In the interview they talked about being compared to The Rock, the call WWE made after is AEW match with Cody & more.

“The funny thing is, the day that I wrestled Cody I got a phone call from WWE saying ‘Hey, we’ve been watching you and we wanted to bring you in’. I said ‘Oh really? oh ok. Interesting. Of all days’. And so I entertained that conversation because I was curious but I think I knew already which decision I was going to make,”-Starks 


AEW Dark Preview (17 MATCHES)

— Sammy Guevara vs Marko Stunt
— Chaos Project vs Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
— Gunn Club vs Cezar Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis
— The Acclaimed vs Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir
— Brandon Cutler vs Adam Priest
— Penelope Ford vs Dreamgirl Ellie
— Fuego del Sol vs Peter Avalon
— Ivelisse and Diamante vs Lady Frost and “Bionic Beast” Jenna
— Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
— Kilynn King vs Rache Chanel
— Trent vs Michael Nakazawa
— Matt Sydal vs Alan Angels
— The Hybrid2 vs Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
— Red Velvet vs Tesha Price
— Big Swole vs Vipress
— Private Party vs VSK and Baron Black
— Jurassic Express vs Panda X-Press

AEW is on YouTube at 7p ET



Strowman Suspended 

Last night on RAW, Braun Strowman attacked Adam Pearce last night & according to WWE Digital; Strowman is suspended indefinitely.

