Lunchtime News 11.30.20 | Ember Moon | NXT Champion Engaged | BTE Championship

Ember Moon in WAR GAMES
The WWE revealed the first member of Shotzi's War Games team. Ember Moon will be joining Team Blackheart.
Leon Ruff Engaged
Not only does Leon Ruff have his NXT North American Championship to be excited about, but he also has something else. Announced on Aja Smith's Twitter, Leon Ruff & Aja Smith are engaged. Congratulations to the two!
BTE Title Match & $1,000 Shot
Silver vs Trent for the BTE Championship, but something else gets put on the line. Not only does John Silver retain the BTE title, but he also wins something else. Go check it out in the video above.
