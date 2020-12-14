Lunchtime News 12.14.20 | Wrestle Kingdome 15 Card | Bischoff on Bully Ray | Angle v. Santa | RAW Preview

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Card

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Best of the Super Juniors Winner vs. Super J-Cup Winner : Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Tag Team Championship : Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match : Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi



: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi SANADA vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship : Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship : Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. the winner of the previous day’s match between Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo

: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. the winner of the previous day’s match between Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: the winner of the previous day’s match between Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

Bischoff on Bully Ray

On 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff said that he is surprised that AEW has not reached out or brought in Bully Ray. Bischoff talked about what Bully Ray brings to the table & how valuable he is.

“As far as AEW goes, I don’t know,” Bischoff said. “There’s not a lot of really experienced, talented people who understand the art of creating emotion, and that’s what Bully was best at. I don’t know why Bully’s not there in AEW because he’s valuable.”-Bischoff on Bully Ray



“There’s some really talented people there, and obviously, Chris Jericho is maybe one of the most creative people right now. But wouldn’t you like to have 2, or 3, or 4 people that have Chris Jericho’s kind of experience and feel, but maybe come at it from a couple different perspectives so you have options? I would think somebody like AEW would really benefit from Bully’s experience.”-Bischoff on Bully Ray

RAW Preview 12.14.20

Tonight on RAW

AJ Styles brings “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw

Bray Wyatt brings the Firefly Fun House cast to Raw for a “zany field trip”

Sheamus vs. AJ Styles

Lana vs. Nia Jax

The New Day & Jeff Hardy take on The Hurt Business

