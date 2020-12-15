Lunchtime News 12.15.20 | Sasha Banks Didn't Need Acting Lessons | T-Bar says Fans Never Liked Him | AEW Dark Preview & More

Sasha Banks on Acting 

Sasha Banks was recently on ProSieben MAXX to talk about how she got the role in The Mandalorian & how she was fully prepared for it & did not need acting lessons.

“He watched me on Hot Ones. So, if you watched Hot Ones, I said that I’m a WWE Superstar. So he said he loved my personality on that and he wanted to write a role for me. I was just honestly in such shock that I’m still, to this day, pinching myself that I was even in a Star Wars episode. It’s just so surreal. It’s so crazy, but it’s such an honor as well. If you have a dream, anything can happen. Let the universe guide you.”-Sasha Banks on getting the role on The Mandalorian

“I act every single week on Friday Night SmackDown,” replied Banks. “I was acting every single week on Monday Night RAW. There’s nothing really to prepare for. When you work for the WWE, you have everything you need.”-Sasha on Acting



T-Bar says the fans never liked him

T-Bar took to twitter this morning to say;

"People sure do enjoy pretending they used to love me. You all loved my matches. You didn’t love me. There’s a difference. Trust me, I lived it. And I will never forget."-T-Bar on fans

AEW Dark Preview

AEW Dark is on tonight & once again it is a loaded card.  AEW Dark starts at 7p ET on their YouTube.

AEW DARK Lineup

  • The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Mike Magnum & Louie Valle
  • Anna “99” Jay vs. Dani Jordyn
  • Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Brian Cage vs. VSK
  • Luther & Serpentico vs. Best Friends
  • Ricky Starks vs. Sotheara Chhun
  • Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Bear Country
  • Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol
  • Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Sean Maluta & Ryzin
  • Ivelisse vs. Kaci Lennox
  • Matt Sydal vs. Danny Limelight
  • Hikaru Shida vs. KiLynn King
  • Leva Bates vs. Skyler Moore
  • Tay Conti vs. Freya States



Dr. Tom Prichard Interview

Dr. Tom Prichard joined Putting You Over this last Sat.  Here is the full spot:

