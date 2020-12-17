Lunchtime News 12.17.20 | Jurassic Express on AEW Unrestricted | Aubrey Edwards Auction | Nikki Cross at TLC? | Firefly Inferno Match

Jurassic Express on AEW Unrestricted

“I feel like the second I touched Chris [Jericho], I became a better wrestler. It sounds dramatic, but literally by the end of that match, my whole perspective and everything on wrestling was different.”-Jungle Boy on facing Chris Jericho



“That was probably the most nerve-wracking match I've ever had because we had to put it together so quickly and so on point because it's the Lucha Brothers, and it's our TV debut.”-Marko Stunt on AEW Debut



“Marko is my favorite person to watch wrestle. They probably don't have the camera on us, but we stand there on the apron, me and Luchasaurus, just smiling and laughing so hard because my favorite thing is when Marko gets hit a little bit hard, you can see his face just change.”-Jungle Boy on Marko Stunt





Aubrey Edwards Referee Shirt Auction

AEW Referee, Aubrey Edwards, was on Busted Open Radio this morning & she mentioned about the auction that she is doing for charity. Aubrey & AEW announced they will auction off her ref shirt from the AEW Games event with all proceeds going to Code.org. The shirt signed by Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and more.

From AEW



All Elite Wrestling Referee Aubrey Edwards to Auction AEW GAMES Ref Shirt to Benefit Code.org



-- Proceeds from Ref Shirt Worn at AEW GAMES Launch Event to Support Code.org’s Computer Science Programs--



December 17, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling and its new AEW GAMES division announced that Referee Aubrey Edwards will be auctioning the referee shirt she wore -- and dramatically “hulked” off -- during the AEW GAMES virtual launch event last month. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Code.org to benefit the nonprofit organization’s computer science programs and initiatives.



During the star-studded AEW GAMES launch event hosted on YouTube, Aubrey was serving as a presenter along with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Dr. Britt Baker when she tore off her ubiquitous referee shirt to reveal a dark turtleneck underneath. With the four presenters all sporting similar turtlenecks, they shared the company’s plans to reimagine the gaming world. The new venture will initially deliver three new gaming options to fans including two mobile games and the highly anticipated console game being developed with the renowned video game developer YUKE’S.



Aubrey commemorated the historic event by having the partially ripped shirt autographed by some of AEW’s top stars including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Dr. Britt Baker.



Just in time for holiday gift shopping, the three-day online auction for the framed, autographed referee shirt is officially open as of this morning, Thursday, Dec. 17, at donate.code.org/AEW. Fans have until Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET to bid on the unique shirt.



Aubrey made history herself at AEW’s ALL OUT in 2019 when she became the first woman to referee the main event of a pay-per-view as Chris Jericho captured the inaugural AEW World Championship title. A graduate of DigiPen in Redmond, Wash., with a degree in computer science, as well as a proud supporter of Seattle-based Code.org, Aubrey contacted the organization to help raise funds through the auction.



Code.org is the leading provider of computer science curriculum in grades K-12 throughout the United States. What’s more, 42 international partners in 34 countries host workshops for teachers and bring computer science to students all over the globe. Since 2013, the nonprofit has committed to establishing, funding and supporting computer science education and participation among underrepresented and marginalized groups.



“As an accomplished video game developer, and one of the few female referees in professional wrestling, I’m so proud to support Code.org’s mission to expand access to computer science in schools and among young women and students of diverse backgrounds,” said Aubrey Edwards. “I’m looking forward to all that AEW GAMES holds for in the future. This includes introducing amazing new games, but also sharing a passion for computer science with wrestling and gaming fans alike by donating our auction proceeds to Code.org.”



Following the holiday season, AEW GAMES will begin rolling out new gaming options to fans, including two mobile games, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite GM, and a highly anticipated console game. To learn more, visit: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGames, Instagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com.

Nikki Cross teases Teaming with Asuka

Nikki Cross posted on her twitter some images of her epic battle with Asuka in NXT hinting that she would like to be Asuka's partner. Only time will tell.





Firefly Inferno Match

TLC will hold the first ever Firefly Inferno Match this Sat. at TLC. WWE announced today that The Fiend will face Randy Orton in what is being called a Firefly Inferno Match. There is no word if this will be anything like the inferno match between Kane & The Undertaker.

"Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend's twisted inferno, and HE never forgets."-Official WWE Preview for Firefly Inferno Match

