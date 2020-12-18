Lunchtime News 12.18.20 | NXT 2nd Show | PCO Contract | GCW World Title Match | MLW Champ Makes VIP Debut | Young Bucks Book Wins Title

NXT to have a minor league

According to WrestlingInc, Triple H has finally started creating a team to run a new, second, NXT show. Former head of EVOLVE, Gabe Sapolsky, will oversee this new NXT show, which is said to be a "minor" league system for the main NXT show.

PCO on contract status & goals

PCO recently spoke with Fightful to discus eveythign from "The New Mountie" to his contract status with ROH to still having things to accomplish.

"There are so many unachieved things." I have to keep going because I have goals that I want to achieve. I'm super happy that I reached one of my goals, which was to become a World Champion with a major organization, which was ROH. This has nothing to do with ROH, but the way I envisioned this title run, when I was a kid; huge gates and pay-per-view numbers came with it. It wasn't just becoming a World Champion, it was also to impact the business in a way like Hogan, NWO, or Steve Austin did. I didn't want to just be a champion that just pops out for a few months."-PCO on what he still wants to accomplish

GCW World Title Match

GCW announced on their twitter that Rickey Shane Page will defend his GCW World Title against Alex Colon on the January 1, 2021 show.

Alexander Hammerstone makes VIP Debut

Alexander Hammerstone will make his VIP Wrestling debut on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Young Bucks "Killing The Buisness" wins DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Title

Killing The Business not only is a best selling book by The Young Bucks, but it is also the NEW DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion. The book defeated champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD to win the title.