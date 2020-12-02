Lunchtime News 12.2.20 | RIP Pat Patterson | The Wrestling World Shares Memories of Pat
Pat Patterson Passes Away
We learned late this morning that Pat Patterson passed away. As of this writing, we do not know the exact cause of death. Ts & Ps to friends and family of Pat. The world lost a great man today.
The Wrestling World Remembers Pat
We Will Miss You Pat Patterson.