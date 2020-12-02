Lunchtime News 12.2.20 | RIP Pat Patterson | The Wrestling World Shares Memories of Pat

Pat Patterson Passes Away

We learned late this morning that Pat Patterson passed away.  As of this writing, we do not know the exact cause of death.  Ts & Ps to friends and family of Pat.  The world lost a great man today.  

The Wrestling World Remembers Pat

Triple H on Pat


Ric Flair on Pat


Stephanie & Shane McMahon on Pat


Kevin Owens on Pat

Bully Ray on Pat

Mick Foley on Pat

Miro on Pat



We Will Miss You Pat Patterson.  

