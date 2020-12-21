Lunchtime News 12.21.20 | Styles Spoke to Vince on Twitch | Roman/Owens in a Cage | WWE Lucha Libre Series & More

AJ talk to Vince on Twitch

AJ Styles sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT & one of the topics discussed was the 3rd party edict laid down by Vince. Styles recanted the time he sat down to talk to Vince about his Twitch.

“Myself, Xavier Woods, and Sasha Banks had a sit-down meeting in Connecticut with Vince about this whole situation, and it was determined that it’s intellectual property, this is (pointing to his face)”-Styles



“We do well as far as the WWE, and if there’s an opportunity to pay back that money that, you know, we work hard for at different times, we probably should.”-Styles

Roman Reigns v. Kevin Owens in a Cage

After in intense TLC match, the WWE will run it back this coming Friday. They announced on their Twitter that Owens will get a rematch for the Universal Title verse Reigns. This time it will be in a cage.

WWE New Lucha Libre Series

As reported by Wrestling Inc, a Lucha Libre series for USA is being discussed by the WWE. The initial word is that it would be like a NXT:Mexico. Right now, this "NXT:Mexico" is in it's early stages. At this time, the idea is in its early planning stages.

It is being reported that Chavo Guerrero Jr’s name was brought up to be a consultant for this project based on his experience with Lucha Underground.

