Lunchtime News 12.23.20 | Keith Lee Trademarks Himself | Page Challenges Karate Man | Callahan to AEW | Slammy Winners | IMPACT Wrestle Week

Keith Lee files Trademark

According to Heel by Nature, Keith Lee filed a trademark for his own name. The reason for this is because the WWE is having trouble securing the trademark. Keith Lee included photos that prove he has been using 'Keith Lee' in professional wrestling all the way back to 2008.

Ethan Page Challenges Karate Man

In Ethan Page's recent YouTube video, we see The Karate Man (deadlifting a tree) challenge Ethan Page to a battle. If Page win, he can continue to benefit from the selling of Karate Man merchandise. If Karate Man wins, then Page must take down all merchandise.

Sami Callhan to take up Khan on his offer

We heard Tony Khan invite IMPACT Wrestlers to stop by AEW anytime, any week. Well, we saw that Karate Man is interested & now Sami Callahan teases his arrival on AEW.

Slammy Winners

Superstar of the Year-Drew McIntyre

Match of the Year-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36 - Rivalry of the Year-Edge vs. Randy Orton - WINNER

Tag Team of the Year-The Street Profits - WINNER

Return of the Year-Edge - WINNER

Ring Gear of the Year-The New Day - WINNER

Breakout Star of the Year-The Street Profits - WINNER

Female Superstar of the Year-Sasha Banks - WINNER

Male Superstar of the Year-Drew McIntyre - WINNER

Moment of the Year-The Undertaker's Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020 - WINNER

Most Creative 24/7 Pin-Drew Gulak in a janitor outfit

Musical Performance of the Year-Elias - WINNER

Social Media Superstar of the Year-Bayley - WINNER

Trashtalker of the Year-Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business - WINNER

WWE Network Documentary of the Year-Undertaker: The Last Ride - WINNER Celebrity Appearance of the Year-Rob Gronkowski - WINNER

Double Cross of the Year-Bayley - WINNER

Referee of the Year-Charles Robinson - WINNER

IMPACT Wrestling Wrestle Week

Impact Wrestling and AXS TV have announced Wrestle Week for January 2021.

Wrestle Week will begin on

-1.12.21 4pm ET Bound For Glory 2020 & an ALL NEW IMPACT

-A special edition of Impact In 60 at 10pm ET

-1.14.21 Preview for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view at 9pm ET.

-1.15.21 AXS TV will then air "Bad Ass Movie Night with The Good Brothers: Kickboxer"-Impact World Tag Team Champions host a screening of the 1989 Jean-Claude Van Damme cult classic Kixkboxer.

-1.16.21 Live Countdown To Hard To Kill at 7pm ET. Hard To Kill PPV at 8pm ET