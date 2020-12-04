Lunchtime News 12.4.20 | World War Brewing | Mental Health | Karrion Kross

Court Bauer teases a Wrestling World War is on the horizon

Fusion new era

In a media call this week; Court Bauer was asked "Any further comment on the promotion MLW is in talks with that you alluded to earlier this week on Twitter?

(Laughs) Which one? In all seriousness, I think we all see a world war of sorts brewing. I can’t say anything right now but hope to be able to say a lot more before the end of the year. We’ll see.-Court Bauer

By the way, we are nearing the end of the year. 



Kiera Hogan back on Twitter

Recently, IMPACT Knockout, Kiera Hogan put out some tweets that got people concerned.

Kiera Hogan posted on her twitter yesterday that she would love to tell her story someday & that her story needs to be told.  She also went on to saw the wants to be better, she wants to be the best version of herself possible.


Karrion Kross Return

In the NXT Media Call for War Games, Triple H was asked if he had any news on Karrion Kross's return.

“To quote him, tick tock. Any second.”-Triple H on Karrion Kross Return




Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for news, reviews & interviews.  

