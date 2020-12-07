Lunchtime News 12.7.20 | AOP Are Free | Trey Miguel | D-Von & Punky Brewster | NJPW Final Card For Super J & World Tag League

AOP are Free Agents

AOP's non-compete clause is up & they are free to sign anywhere.  AOP was released from the WWE on Sep. 4th.  Where would you like to see AOP go? 

Trey Miguel on his status

We heard that 2/3 of The Rascalz have signed with WWE, but nobody really knew anything about the status of Trey Miguel.  Well Trey pulled back the curtain a little bit as to why he has not signed anywhere & I could not stand by him more.  Miguel said on his twitter that his nephew was born pre-maturely & that is more important right now.  Ts & Ps to Miguel's nephew.  


D-Von producing Punky Brewster Reboot

D-Von said in a cameo that he is producing a Reboot of Punky Brewster.  He also stated that Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are also taking part.  Now this is a cameo, so take it with a grain of sand & D-Von could still be a little upset with news reports of his health.  Maybe D-Von is working the system.  Either way, PUNKY BREWSTER is BACK.



NJPW's Final Card for The Best of The Super Jr. 27 & World Tag League

World Tag League Final: David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Guerrillas of Destiny 

Main Event 2: Best of the Super Jr. 27 Final: El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Master Wato & Kota Ibushi vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & SANADA) vs. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL)

Toa Henare, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay)

CHAOS (Robbie Eagles, SHO & Toru Yano) vs Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

