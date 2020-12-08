Lunchtime News 12.8.20 | Punk On Oral Sessions | Andrade & Flair | Lio Rush on MTV |

Punk on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions

CM Punk was Renee's most recent episode of Oral Sessions.  The topic of making a return to the ring came up & Punk had this to say:

“Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take above all an interesting scenario. A story that would be fun to tell. Also, just the stupidest amount of money. But they could save themselves a whole lot of money if they just presented… a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don’t know. I’m a pretty picky guy, especially at this point.”-CM Punk 

Go Listen to Punk on Oral Sessions right not.  Punk talks about Cena, wrestlers he is interested in wrestling & more.

Andrade & Flair

As reported by WrestleVotes, the WWE is considering pairing Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV.  Flair's stardom will hopefully help elevate and put over Andrade.  

Lio Rush on MTV Tonight

 As reported earlier, Lio Rush will be on the new season of MTV's The Challenge.  Well it debuts tonight on MTV. 

The Season Premiere of MTV's The Challenge tonight at 8/7c.

