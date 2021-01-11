Major Changes To Raw Tonight (What We Know)

We roll into this week's Monday Night Raw after Legends Night last week where we went off the air with Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre. The only announced match tonight was supposed to be Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre. However, it was announced by WWE that Drew McIntyre had Covid-19. WWE has now announced that Drew McIntyre will be making comments tonight on Raw.

Just a few moments ago WWE also tweeted out that HHH would be making an appearance on the red brand, his first of 2021 and he will kick off Monday Night Raw. It's unknown now that Adam Pearce is in an angle with Roman Reigns on Smackdown, if he will continue to be the on-screen figure for Raw.

Also, it has been rumored by @WrestleVotes that Randy Orton will still be in the main event of the show and that WWE is figuring out who he will face tonight. Also Riddle and Lashley seem to want to face each other again in a match, however, an official announcement has not been made for a match between the two tonight.

