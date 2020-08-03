Major Programming Changes For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Shows

It looks like TNT will be moving AEW around for NBA programming for at least three episodes in August and September. TNT sent out a programming alert stating that the following AEW Dynamite shows would be moved to other time slots in certain weeks.



The Wednesday August 19th episode will air on Saturday August 22nd at 6pm.

The Wednesday August 26th episode will air on Thursday August 27th at 8pm.

The Wednesday September 16th episode will air on Thursday September 17th at 8pm.



It's worth noting that the August 22nd episode of Dynamite will go head to head with NXT Takeover XXX from 7pm-8pm



It's unknown at this time if any other changes will take place of if this will be all. Stay tuned to WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all your wrestling needs!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website