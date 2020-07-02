MAJOR SPOILER* Major WWE NXT Great American Bash Match Outcome Revealed (Photo)

Last night NXT Great American Bash night two was taped to try and limit the amount of travel that talent have to do. A member of Indus Sher posted on their Instagram a spoiler regarding the NXT Championship match that was recorded in the main event. The post has since been taken down however was posted by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda as you can see their article here



*MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD*

Next week, is night 2 of NXT’s Great American Bash event & it appears as if the winner of the Adam Cole vs Keith Lee winner-take-all match for the NXT World & North American Championships has been revealed.

It appears that is indeed Keith Lee celebrating with both titles & mounds of confetti showering him as he celebrates his double-title victory.

NXT appears to be heading into an era that is ‘limitless’.

