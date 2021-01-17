Major WrestleMania Date and Location Announcement For Next THREE WrestleMania's

During Football Night In America on NBC prior to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills playoff game an image popped up showing three WrestleMania date and locations. 

It is worth noting that this years WrestleMania once again appears to be a two night event. 

The WWE has also announced than in cooperation with government officials and local partners the WWE will announce ticket availability in a few weeks..

