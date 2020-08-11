Major WWE TV Special Announced Summerslam Weekend

FOX has set a new special before NXT Takeover on Summerslam weekend, it'll be call “WWE SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments”. The show is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 22 from 4pm-6pm ET. The show will actually air on FOX, the major broadcast TV channel.



It's worth noting that AEW Dynamite was moved to Saturday that week due to NBA basketball. The Summerslam Hottest Moments show will take place the day before Summerslam and adds to the amount of specials FOX has requested from WWE to help fill their airtime. We saw this a lot prior to WrestleMania where the shows actually did decent viewership numbers.