Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping At Sonya Deville’s Home

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Phillip Thomas was arrested, this morning for breaking into WWE SmackDown superstar, Sonya Deville’s (real name Daria Berenato) home and attempting to kidnap her, according to the report.

Thomas, 24, was allegedly stalking Deville on social media for years & according to the Sheriff’s Office, was planning the kidnapping for about 8 months.

The Sheriff’s Office also notes that Thomas parked his car around midnight at the Idlewild Church in Lutz, Florida, where he walked to Berenato’s residence, a subdivision in the Lutz area, where he then cut a hole in the patio screen & he would remain on the patio for several hours where he would watch inside the house through the windows until Berenato would head to bed, around 2:43am. After it was discovered that Berenato went to bed, Thomas would them enter the apartment which activated the alarm and alerted Berenato, where she & a guest would rush to their vehicle & flee the area while calling the police.

Thomas was then caught by authorities, where he was found with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape & mace, along with other items. Thomas then admitted to police that he indeed planned on kidnapping Berenato.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping & criminal mischief.

He’s currently being held without bail.

