The news broke earlier this morning on Talking Smack as The Miz announced that Mandy Rose has been traded to the red brand.

Here is the offical tweet from WWE:

This comes a shock to everyone as we last saw Mandy Rose defeating Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE match back at SummerSlam.

Since the news broke Mandy Rose has responded to the trade. Here is her response:

What does this mean for Mr. Money in the Bank Otis as he will no longer be on the same brand as his peach?

