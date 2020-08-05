Marty Jannetty Being Investigated After Seemingly Confessing To Murder

Former WWE tag team specialist Marty Jannetty took to Facebook this morning and told a story about when he was a child. He would say "I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f** that worked there and he put his hands on me, he dragged me around the back of the building, you already know what he was gonna try to do." Jannetty would use a slur regarding the person who he would then say he made "disappear". Jannetty would even say where cops should have looked for the body as you can see in the next quote from his Facebook post, "That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River."

According to TMZ, Jannetty is now under investigation after posting this story. He would actually trend in the top 10 today in the United States on Twitter. We will keep you posted as more details are released.