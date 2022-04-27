Skip to main content
Massive Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Spring Breakin’

Massive Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Spring Breakin’

Last week Nikkita Lyons laid out the challenge to Natalya that she would meet her at NXT Spring Breakin after beat Lash Legend. 

Tonight on NXT Lyons did just that and defeated Legend but after the match she suffered a two on one attack. 

Cora Jade would end up making the save as her and Lyons stood tall in the ring. 

Following the brawl a massive tag match was announced for NXT Spring Breakin’.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

AAEFCE77-6717-4099-879F-592823702C04
WWE NXT 2.0

Massive Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Spring Breakin’

6275C823-1F31-433E-A13F-7D0CFB2491B6
WWE NXT 2.0

The Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins in Two Weeks

D5CDD2C5-D59E-4B63-B696-E0586F43F9AF
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Go Home Show 4.26.22

403C9336-2E7F-4AF4-B796-2B3EFA0347D4
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22

3EB5D50B-06DD-45D0-9615-C1EC0DF7BD99
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.25.22

18D64394-EE82-4DF1-9DED-4A0FF814814D
WWE News

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

C7BA9C19-B280-40AD-B4E7-C9C1BEC93B4E
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte and Ronda put pen to paper, Happy Corbin stole the Andre Trophy and a Steel Cage match set for next week 4.22.22

E09BE542-C6CC-46FB-9EA4-62D1BF13810F
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.22.22