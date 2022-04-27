Massive Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Spring Breakin’

Last week Nikkita Lyons laid out the challenge to Natalya that she would meet her at NXT Spring Breakin after beat Lash Legend.

Tonight on NXT Lyons did just that and defeated Legend but after the match she suffered a two on one attack.

Cora Jade would end up making the save as her and Lyons stood tall in the ring.

Following the brawl a massive tag match was announced for NXT Spring Breakin’.

