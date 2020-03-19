Matt Hardy Is All DELETE

AEW Dynamite closed it's show last night with a bang. After The Inner Circle took the win last night and earned the entry advantage in Blood & Guts next week, Jericho was celebrating on top of the ramp with the Inner Circle & mocking the Elite for being outnumbered. Matt Jackson grabbed the mic and stated that even though the Elite has had their problems as of late, they are not outnumbered. He said, I made a call to a friend who owes me a favor. During Matt Jackson's promo, we see Vanguard-1 hover and land in the middle of the ring. The lights go out and we hear that glorious piano piece.....



We see a spotlight light up Matt Hardy standing up up in the rafters.



MATT HARDY!!!!!! MATT HARDY!!!!!! MATT HARDY!!!!!!



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website