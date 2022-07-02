Max Dupri debuts his highly anticipated Maximum Male Models on July 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight on the Money in the Bank go home show of Friday Night SmackDown Max Dupri finally unveiled his Maximum Male Models.

Dupri took the former superstars of Mace and Mansoor and turned them into newest and hottest male models in all of WWE. They will now be known as Ma.çé and Mån.sôör.

Next week they will debut their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection

