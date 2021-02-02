Meg's Rumble 5 (1-31-2021)

I think it is fair to say there were a few issues with this match, however I am happy to see the Queen Of Spades holding gold once again. Typically, matches put on the kick-off show are of lesser importance than those on the main card, especially with a short card of only 6 matches, moving one to the kick-off show does seem like a terrible idea. The match itself wasn't that good and had some questionable spots. I wish I could just be happy with the result and move on but unfortunately I've seen the standard of women's wrestling that WWE can produce so I know this can be better. The biggest problem I had with it was the involvement of Lacey Evans and Ric Flair, as much as I hate this storyline anyway I wish that Baszler and Jax could have picked up this win off their own talents and not because of someone else's involvement. I'm still holding out hope that Baszler will go it alone and become Raw women's champion one day.