Meg's Rumble 5 (1-31-2021)

As always the most exciting event of the year was full of surprises. We saw many returning faces and even if it was just for one night I was very happy to see them. In the women's rumble Naomi made her grand return and it is always great to see her, we also saw legends like Victoria, Alicia Fox, Torrie Wilson and Mickie James. The men's rumble was no different from start to finish we had loads of surprises, Carlito came back NOT to spit in the face of people but it was a great return regardless. Perhaps one return that got Tegan Nox on her feet, at number 18 Kane took off his suit put on his mask and returned to WWE to appear in his 18th rumble match. We also got to see a small reunion of Team Hell NO! The biggest return in this match was definitely Captain Charisma himself Christian. I'm hoping this wasn't only for one match but if it was I had a great time seeing him anyway. Seeing Edge and Christian in the ring together again was such a special moment for all of his fans.