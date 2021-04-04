Meg's Weekly 5 (03-29-2021)

There's a really fine line drawn in wrestling when it comes to entertainment and sometimes WWE overstep the boundary. In my opinion this segment just hit the line. I think it could have been done better. This is where I think WWE fail to utilise the network and social media platforms. I know some people really hated this segment and some who wanted to actually see them play more games. Especially with Woods being a big gamer this could have actually been something featured on Youtube or the Network which would have made it optional for fans to watch and any highlights could have been shown on Raw. This was actually really useful to the storyline and I am enjoying the way they're trying to book this match, but I think they missed a big opportunity here. There is a lot to cover on Raw even with the three hours they have they still fail to use their time efficiently and I think the time could have been used better.