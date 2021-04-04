Meg's Weekly 5 (03-29-2021)

Tomorrow kicks off the most anticipated week in the WWE calendar, Wrestlemania week. We have had an interesting week to say the least with a lot of ups and downs. I think a lot of people have mixed feelings going into next week. Wrestlemania definitely doesn't have the same buzz around it as usual but I hope we can all still really enjoy the week. Let's get to my top 5
5 Worst Moments
5. Game Night
There's a really fine line drawn in wrestling when it comes to entertainment and sometimes WWE overstep the boundary. In my opinion this segment just hit the line. I think it could have been done better. This is where I think WWE fail to utilise the network and social media platforms. I know some people really hated this segment and some who wanted to actually see them play more games. Especially with Woods being a big gamer this could have actually been something featured on Youtube or the Network which would have made it optional for fans to watch and any highlights could have been shown on Raw. This was actually really useful to the storyline and I am enjoying the way they're trying to book this match, but I think they missed a big opportunity here. There is a lot to cover on Raw even with the three hours they have they still fail to use their time efficiently and I think the time could have been used better.
5 Best Moments
5. Valkyrie Vs Turner
My favourite NXT UK women's superstar was back in the ring against the debuting Stevie Turner. What an impressive debut from Turner who held her own against the undefeated Valkyrie. I am just waiting for Aoife to challenge Kay Lee Ray for the title because I know the day is coming soon. KLR has defeated everyone put in front of her and Valkyrie is still undefeated which will make for a very high stakes match. The NXT UK women's division is on fire at the moment and I think it is getting near to the right time for a new champion.