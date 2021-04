Although I don't know why Riddle got a match with Lashley when he just lost his title, I was really happy to see this match kick off the night. To see the WWE champion in a match as the first segment of Raw is very rare and I really enjoyed it. It was definitely more entertaining than the usual promo or talking segment for 15 minutes that is usually not that important. In the first hour we had 2 matches, a promo and kicked off the 3rd match. It was nice to see matches given a good amount of time instead of the show being packed with loads of short segments that most people will forget the next day. Having longer segments meant we could focus better on the superstars and stories, it is a good format.