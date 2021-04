When Elias was doing a performance he was interrupted by Kofi and Woods, they both tried to wind him up as most people do. Kofi took on Elias in an average match, Elias is a good wrestler but his character is a bit boring. It's been the same for a long time and nothing ever really happens I feel like there is something missing to make him interesting. He is better as a heel but I just think most people don't care enough to hate him. I was very surprised that Elias beat Kofi and I'm not sure I liked that. It definitely was a big win for Elias but it wasn't good for Kingston. I don't like the pairing of Elias and Ryker but now the Viking Raiders are back we should be really trying to build the division and more teams are definitely better. This just isn't a part of Raw I look forward to and it was a bit boring.