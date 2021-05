This match was amazing but the end let me down. I wish they could have finished the match before Raquel attacked her because I was really enjoying it. Although, I am happy no one took a loss and it kept them both strong. I am loving this feud with Martinez and Gonzalez and it is gonna be an amazing match but I do think it would be better if it was just one on one and Kai wasn’t in the picture for the time being, so I was hoping Mercedes was going to pick up the win and follow through on what she said. It is just my personal preference, I would have rather gone forward with just Raquel and Mercedes.