The Raw tag team champions finally made their appearance on Raw this week and The New Day got their Wrestlemania rematch. I love watching Omos in the ring so it was great to see him again. I don't think I'll ever get bored of AJ Styles doing that phenomenal forearm off the top of Omos' shoulders. I hope we get to see more of Omos' character in the upcoming weeks and get to know him better, in a short time I already love him! I really want to see them fight other teams because The New Day are such incredible workers that they also played a big part in the success of Omos and I wonder if he will be as effective against other wrestlers who potentially don't sell as well as Woods and Kingston.