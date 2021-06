I was torn where to put this match, I have to commend both of these ladies and the writers of the show for actually producing a really good women's match. It was shorter than I would have liked but the quality was there. I wish Liv had picked up the win. I don't like what they're doing with Carmella, I was a big fan of Carmella's previous characters but I wish she could talk about anything other than how pretty she is. I was hoping maybe since there is so more Riot Squad that Liv could get a good singles run, there is still hope after the amazing showing in this match I just wish she had been the one to pick up the win.