I personally loved the start of Raw this week. I think it was much more exciting than the usual promos for the first 15 minutes. It was a great way to kick off the show. AJ is so entertaining and The New Day's remarks were also hilarious the whole atmosphere was really fun, the chemistry between Riddle and Orton is starting to grow on me now and add the Miz and Morrison it's just total chaos! I loved the match and it was really nice seeing the tag division feel important.