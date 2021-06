Happy Sunday, this week on Raw and Smackdown was the fall-out from Hell In A Cell and we started to prepare for Money In The Bank with qualifiers for both the men's and women's ladder matches. We finally were introduced to Diamond Mine on NXT and crowned a new number one contender for Walter's NXT UK championship. It was definitely a jam-packed week with lots to talk about, with that being said let's get into this week's top 5.

5 Worst Moments 5. Walter Dragunov It's a bit extreme to put this on the worst 5 but it's something I wanted to discuss briefly, I loved the triple threat but I am finding myself unable to feel the normal excitement surrounding an NXT UK title defence because I'm slightly bored. I think after whoever wins things need to shake up because Walter has beaten everyone at this point and we need fresh competition. 1 / 5