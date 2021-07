Recently Raw has been switching it up every few weeks starting off the show with big matches like this and I really like the idea of it, it kicks off Raw with a bang and I love that. I really enjoyed the match and Riddle winning on behalf of Randy was great. It was so much fun to see Priest and Riddle be the final two even though I wish Priest hadn't eliminated Jinder Mahal, he was my pick! It was a really great start of Raw.