Before this match began I was a bit disappointed at the lack of build we got for a match between two people who have a lot of history. Although it is still slightly annoying, actually the way the match was left acted as a gateway for this feud to continue to Summerslam. With an inconclusive ending we can view the match as the beginning of the storyline and hence being the build for the next one. I think this is definitely an interesting way to start because it cuts out a lot of the boring sections of a long storyline. By doing it this way we could have two more matches making it a three match series but without all the repetitive promo battles in between. This adds another level of intensity between long rivals.