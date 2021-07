I have a lot of questions and depending on how they're answered over the next few weeks will decide if I like this or not. For right now I'm really not sure about this. Balor returned to Smackdown last week and attacked Sami but now he wants to challenge Reigns why didn't he just go directly to Reigns in the first place? Why is Reigns declining Cena's challenge? Reigns nor Balor specified when this match would happen, so I wonder if it'll be on Smackdown and Reigns and Cena would go ahead for Summerslam still. I don't particularly think this is the best decision for Balor either. He has just come back and I worry that he will take a big loss from Reigns when he is in a really good place right now.