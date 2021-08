The Woken Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt at the Hardy compound was definitely strange but to me was another stand out moment in the career of Wyatt. His work with Hardy either against him or with together as the Deleters of worlds was another version of Wyatt that really showed how deep his mind could go to pull out new and inventive ideas. Between the two of them they created something that we will never forget and something that will probably never be done again. Who could ever forget the chair of wheels and the mower of lawns.