Meg's Weekly 5 (1-11-2020)

Kay Lee Ray is next set to defend her championship against Jinny. Jinny has been interfering in KLR’s business a lot recently and it’s finally her chance to take the title. The chances of Jinny actually dethroning KLR are very slim. I also really don’t see the point for Joseph Conners it’s so weird. I definitely think this match will be good but I am really hoping that we will see Valkyrie step up next. I think most fans of NXT U.K. will agree with me that the next champion has got to be Valkyrie. After Jinny, KLR will have beaten pretty much the entire locker room and there won’t be many people left. I think that NXT U.K. is in a bit of a dangerous spot at the moment with their champions. One thing NXT U.K. has proven to do well is handle long title reigns but with the events of 2020 a lot of the superstars lost any momentum they had. I am worried that the champions are running out of believable challengers and what will happen once they lose the titles. I think on the women’s side it is definitely time for a new champion but that isn’t going to be Jinny. It is definitely time for a change.