Meg's Weekly 5 (1-11-2020)

Just 2 weeks left until The Royal Rumble and things are getting intense on the red and blue brands. Over on NXT the Dusty classic is kicking off and it is already amazing. I am really looking forward to the start of the Women's Dusty Classic too. Overall this week we had some amazing matches. Let's get to my top 5. 

5 Worst Moments

Kay Lee Ray is next set to defend her championship against Jinny. Jinny has been interfering in KLR’s business a lot recently and it’s finally her chance to take the title. The chances of Jinny actually dethroning KLR are very slim. I also really don’t see the point for Joseph Conners it’s so weird. I definitely think this match will be good but I am really hoping that we will see Valkyrie step up next. I think most fans of NXT U.K. will agree with me that the next champion has got to be Valkyrie. After Jinny, KLR will have beaten pretty much the entire locker room and there won’t be many people left. I think that NXT U.K. is in a bit of a dangerous spot at the moment with their champions. One thing NXT U.K. has proven to do well is handle long title reigns but with the events of 2020 a lot of the superstars lost any momentum they had. I am worried that the champions are running out of believable challengers and what will happen once they lose the titles. I think on the women’s side it is definitely time for a new champion but that isn’t going to be Jinny. It is definitely time for a change.&nbsp;

5. NXT U.K. Women’s Title Picture

5 Best Moments

WWE’s latest talk show with host Bayley and her first guEST Bianca Belair is the hottest topic in TV. I love Bayley and I’m loving this feud with Belair. It’s definitely the best storyline in the women’s division right now. Bayley and Belair actually had a very pleasant conversation and tensions were at a normal level. Bayley still thinks she is the best and it’s an ongoing argument between the two of them. They came the decision that next week both women will compete in an obstacle course to finally decide who is the bEST. Will it be the former longest reigning Smackdown women’s champion or will it be the EST of WWE. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, I hope I’m not wrong. Bayley was also recently on the Broken Skull sessions with Stone cold Steve Austin talking about her journey a must-watch if you haven’t seen it already. &nbsp;

5. Ding Dong, Hello!

