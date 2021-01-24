Meg's Weekly 5 (1-18-2021)

This segment made me think about a lot of things wrong with Smackdown right now. I am still very confused as to why Deville is taking a more managerial role instead of being back in the ring, especially with the Royal Rumble being just a week away. I also don't like what's going on in the tag-team division. I agree with Sonya's plan to let some other teams have an opportunity at the titles before The Profits get another chance but what teams? NXT has really put Raw and Smackdown to shame with this tournament and I hope some of these teams will eventually make the move to help expand the divisions across all three shows because it is still one company. I think the dynamic of that conversation was also a bit strange. Although I agreed with everything that was said, the way it was so casual was really strange to me. The profits should just continue making their funny segments for a while... it was a very weird thing to say on TV.