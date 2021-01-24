Meg's Weekly 5 (1-18-2021)

Meg's Weekly 5 (1-18-2021)

What a week we've had! We are finally just one week away from The Royal Rumble and the Road to Wrestlemania and I couldn't be more excited. On NXT the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic has finally begun and it kicked off in a big way. We had an NXT UK women's championship match close a fantastic show, and even an obstacle course on Smackdown. I don't know how I can fit everything into just 5 best moments. 

5 Worst Moments

This segment made me think about a lot of things wrong with Smackdown right now. I am still very confused as to why Deville is taking a more managerial role instead of being back in the ring, especially with the Royal Rumble being just a week away. I also don't like what's going on in the tag-team division. I agree with Sonya's plan to let some other teams have an opportunity at the titles before The Profits get another chance but what teams? NXT has really put Raw and Smackdown to shame with this tournament and I hope some of these teams will eventually make the move to help expand the divisions across all three shows because it is still one company. I think the dynamic of that conversation was also a bit strange. Although I agreed with everything that was said, the way it was so casual was really strange to me. The profits should just continue making their funny segments for a while... it was a very weird thing to say on TV.&nbsp;

5. Sonya Deville & Street Profits

5 Best Moments

I really was hoping we would get Heyman Vs Pearce. Along with the Tribal Chief these three have been carrying Smackdown for weeks and even on a really good show they were still the highlights for me. I loved their promos earlier in the night and I enjoyed the main event too. I was laughing at Heyman 'tripping' up the steps for at least 5 minutes. I said last week that I really wanted to see Pearce vs Reigns and my wish was granted. I actually would pay a lot of money to see Paul Heyman wrestle but maybe another day. I have to admit I'm not the most excited for Reigns vs Owens but no matter what the match was I would be looking towards the main two matches anyway. I liked the way they ended Smackdown this week, now Owens has some momentum on his side so it makes it seem a little possible that he could win even though everyone knows he won't.&nbsp;

5. Adam Pearce & Paul Heyman

