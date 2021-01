Over the past few weeks the Smackdown tag-team titles haven’t been defended. Last week Sonya Deville spoke to the Street Profits about letting some other teams have opportunities for the tag-team titles before they get another chance. They didn't do anything about it this week. It has been a while since they were last defended and I know everyone is anxiously waiting to see what will happen next in the division. I guess everyone is just looking towards the rumble so they didn't have time to feature the Smackdown tag-team titles on this show but I hope that from next week we can start to see some more from the tag-team division. I think the tag division is where most of the fans feel WWE is lacking the most so I hope some more effort will be put into it soon.