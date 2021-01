A personal highlight for me this week was when Angel Garza met the Boogeyman. Growing up I was a massive fan of the Boogeyman and I still get very excited when we get the chance to see him again. I think that Garza has a bright future ahead of him and I hope that other people can also see his talent, it is frustrating right now to have him involved with the 24/7 title but I guess it's better than not seeing him at all. I loved his flirty conversations with all of the legends and he did really well. Garza believed he was going to meet Cardi B but instead he got a wicked surprise with the Boogeyman waiting for him, this helped R-Truth regain his 24/7 championship. If this showed me anything it's that Garza looks even better with gold around his waist and I'm hoping one day soon it can be real championship gold. This segment also created some fun on social media between fans and Cardi B who was confused why her name was being brought up with WWE and she shared some memories from when she used to watch the show, overall it was just a lot of fun and a very light segment.