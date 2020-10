This is just my opinion but I feel like NXT was missing something this week and I can't quite put my finger on it. I still enjoyed the show but I have very high expectations for NXT. The card was stacked but it felt a bit rushed especially Toni Storm vs Aliyah. The match lasted around 3 minutes and this was disappointing since we haven't seen Toni in a long time. I am really looking forward to NXT Halloween Havoc and seeing what will happen with that wheel next week. Shotzi is really bringing the excitement for me every week and I'm always looking forward to her segments. I think overall this week has been pretty average and it was hard to choose what was not enjoyable, nothing was bad but nothing was particularly good either. It feels like they are just slowly building up to some massive matches so I will wait patiently. We have a lot in the near future for NXT so everything is slowly moving towards the next things that the weekly shows are lacking slightly. NXT is still miles ahead of the other brands so I'm not worried.