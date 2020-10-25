Meg's Weekly 5 (10-19-2020) - WWE Wrestling News World
Meg's Weekly 5 (10-19-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (10-19-2020)

Author:
Publish date:

We are just a few hours away from Hell In A Cell and days away from NXT Halloween Havoc. This week we had the go-home shows for the PPV and I have to say I am quite excited for Hell to be released. Let's get into it, here are my top 5 best and worst moments of the week. 

5 Worst Moments

Although Retribution are proving to be more entertaining each week,especially now with Mustafa Ali as their confirmed leader, they are seriously struggling to prove themselves in the ring. When it comes down to success, picking up victories is very important and Retribution aren't doing so well in that department. Losing your debut match in my opinion is a big deal but it doesn't immediately doom you. However, losing again not long after, that is a big issue. I don't want to dismiss them or their abilities but something needs to be done soon to restore my faith in this faction. They have already had a lot of ups and downs and has moved spaces constantly on my list and it's getting hard to maintain my interest in them. Something needs to be done fast before they're beyond saving.&nbsp;

5. Retribution Loses Again

Although Retribution are proving to be more entertaining each week,especially now with Mustafa Ali as their confirmed leader, they are seriously struggling to prove themselves in the ring. When it comes down to success, picking up victories is very important and Retribution aren't doing so well in that department. Losing your debut match in my opinion is a big deal but it doesn't immediately doom you. However, losing again not long after, that is a big issue. I don't want to dismiss them or their abilities but something needs to be done soon to restore my faith in this faction. They have already had a lot of ups and downs and has moved spaces constantly on my list and it's getting hard to maintain my interest in them. Something needs to be done fast before they're beyond saving. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

Any excuse to have a laugh and see Teddy Long I'm involved. With JBL as the judge for the case you immediately knew it was going to be funny. We got to see Ron Simmons, Rey Mysterio and Asuka. It was definitely full of superstars and super funny. Just before JBL made his final decision The Miz handed him a black briefcase, we didn't see the contents but it appeared to be a bribe, JBL quickly changed his mind and sided with the Miz. Tonight we will see the Miz and Otis battle for the Money in the bank contract. Of course at the end of the case it was closed with a classic 'Damn' from Simmons. Although I really enjoyed this segment I hope this can finally end now.&nbsp;

5. Law & Otis

Any excuse to have a laugh and see Teddy Long I'm involved. With JBL as the judge for the case you immediately knew it was going to be funny. We got to see Ron Simmons, Rey Mysterio and Asuka. It was definitely full of superstars and super funny. Just before JBL made his final decision The Miz handed him a black briefcase, we didn't see the contents but it appeared to be a bribe, JBL quickly changed his mind and sided with the Miz. Tonight we will see the Miz and Otis battle for the Money in the bank contract. Of course at the end of the case it was closed with a classic 'Damn' from Simmons. Although I really enjoyed this segment I hope this can finally end now. 

1 / 5

Related Articles