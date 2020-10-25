Meg's Weekly 5 (10-19-2020)

Although Retribution are proving to be more entertaining each week,especially now with Mustafa Ali as their confirmed leader, they are seriously struggling to prove themselves in the ring. When it comes down to success, picking up victories is very important and Retribution aren't doing so well in that department. Losing your debut match in my opinion is a big deal but it doesn't immediately doom you. However, losing again not long after, that is a big issue. I don't want to dismiss them or their abilities but something needs to be done soon to restore my faith in this faction. They have already had a lot of ups and downs and has moved spaces constantly on my list and it's getting hard to maintain my interest in them. Something needs to be done fast before they're beyond saving.